3,237 Shares in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) Purchased by Kingsview Wealth Management LLC

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 3,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. TD Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Vistra by 9,668.5% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 2,940,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,779,000 after buying an additional 2,910,015 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Vistra in the 4th quarter worth about $77,523,000. Electron Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Vistra by 468.2% in the 4th quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,128,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,006,000 after purchasing an additional 1,754,223 shares during the last quarter. Sapient Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vistra during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,202,000. Finally, Third Point LLC boosted its position in shares of Vistra by 27.6% during the fourth quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 4,600,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,192,000 after buying an additional 995,748 shares during the period. 90.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vistra Stock Performance

Vistra stock opened at $79.16 on Tuesday. Vistra Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $27.54 and a fifty-two week high of $107.24. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $27.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.56 and a beta of 1.05.

Vistra Increases Dividend

Vistra ( NYSE:VST Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.39). The company had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.81 billion. Vistra had a return on equity of 24.72% and a net margin of 5.66%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Vistra Corp. will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 19th were paid a $0.218 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 18th. This is an increase from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio is 53.37%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Vistra news, Director Lisa Crutchfield bought 335 shares of Vistra stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $89.46 per share, for a total transaction of $29,969.10. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 32,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,879,359.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VST has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on Vistra in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim raised shares of Vistra to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Vistra from $86.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Vistra from $79.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Vistra from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vistra presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.83.

About Vistra

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

