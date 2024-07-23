3,256 Shares in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) Acquired by Kingsview Wealth Management LLC

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 3,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage in the fourth quarter worth $127,337,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,638,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,269,000 after buying an additional 25,575 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,396,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,479,000 after buying an additional 153,968 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,254,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,816,000 after buying an additional 11,514 shares during the period. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 94.8% in the 4th quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 843,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,623,000 after buying an additional 410,467 shares during the period. 78.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Molson Coors Beverage alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TAP. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $62.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. StockNews.com cut shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $70.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.07.

Molson Coors Beverage Trading Up 0.2 %

Molson Coors Beverage stock opened at $52.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $52.28 and a 200 day moving average of $59.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.81. Molson Coors Beverage has a 12-month low of $49.19 and a 12-month high of $70.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 9.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Molson Coors Beverage will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Molson Coors Beverage Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio is 35.20%.

Molson Coors Beverage Profile

(Free Report)

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers flavored malt beverages including hard seltzers, craft, spirits and energy, and ready to drink beverages.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Molson Coors Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molson Coors Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.