3M (NYSE:MMM) Shares Bought by Osaic Holdings Inc.

Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 6.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 342,184 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,900 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. owned 0.06% of 3M worth $36,305,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jade Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 3M in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,373,000. MWA Asset Management acquired a new stake in 3M in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,723,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 3M during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $978,000. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of 3M by 2.2% during the first quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 14,769 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,567,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norden Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of 3M by 1,381.0% in the first quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 65,341 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,930,000 after purchasing an additional 60,929 shares during the period. 65.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MMM opened at $104.97 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $101.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.67. 3M has a fifty-two week low of $71.12 and a fifty-two week high of $106.04.

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The conglomerate reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $8 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.64 billion. 3M had a positive return on equity of 95.80% and a negative net margin of 21.57%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.97 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that 3M will post 7.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -22.01%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MMM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of 3M from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. UBS Group boosted their price target on 3M from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded 3M from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. HSBC upgraded 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $91.13 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of 3M from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.17.

3M Profile

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company's Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

