46,074 Shares in Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) Purchased by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 46,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LESL. Blueshift Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Leslie’s by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 16,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,385 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its holdings in Leslie’s by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 160,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 2,710 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance raised its position in Leslie’s by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 20,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 3,023 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Leslie’s by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 82,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Leslie’s by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 63,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 3,947 shares in the last quarter.

LESL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of Leslie’s from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Leslie’s from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Leslie’s from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Leslie’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $5.25 to $2.50 in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on Leslie’s from $6.40 to $5.15 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.18.

Shares of LESL stock opened at $2.94 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.70. Leslie’s, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.42 and a 1 year high of $8.21. The firm has a market cap of $543.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.75, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.16.

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18). Leslie’s had a negative return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 1.06%. The firm had revenue of $188.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.69 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Leslie’s, Inc. will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services. It also offers various pool and spa maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, cleaning and maintenance equipment, safety, recreational, and fitness related products.

