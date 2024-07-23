9,499 Shares in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) Bought by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 9,499 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $310,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Interpublic Group of Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Tobam boosted its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 2,340.0% in the 4th quarter. Tobam now owns 1,098 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,053 shares in the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 2,024.6% in the 1st quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 1,296 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. 98.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IPG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Interpublic Group of Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $34.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Interpublic Group of Companies from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.25.

Interpublic Group of Companies Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of IPG stock opened at $29.67 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.29. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.20 and a twelve month high of $35.24.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 29.70%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

Interpublic Group of Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.45%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.98%.

Interpublic Group of Companies Profile

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Media, Data & Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising & Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications & Experiential Solutions. The Media, Data & Engagement Solutions segment provides media and communications services, digital services and products, advertising and marketing technology, e-commerce services, data management and analytics, strategic consulting, and digital brand experience under the IPG Mediabrands, UM, Initiative, Kinesso, Acxiom, Huge, MRM, and R/GA brand names.

