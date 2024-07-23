96,861 Shares in Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) Bought by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 96,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,739,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in Travel + Leisure during the fourth quarter worth $794,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Travel + Leisure by 1,025.0% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 196,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,627,000 after acquiring an additional 179,149 shares in the last quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P. bought a new position in Travel + Leisure during the fourth quarter worth $2,081,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its stake in Travel + Leisure by 87.9% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 281,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,016,000 after acquiring an additional 131,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new position in Travel + Leisure during the fourth quarter worth $4,496,000. 87.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Travel + Leisure Trading Up 0.7 %

Travel + Leisure stock opened at $48.85 on Tuesday. Travel + Leisure Co. has a 1-year low of $32.10 and a 1-year high of $49.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $44.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.11.

Travel + Leisure Announces Dividend

Travel + Leisure ( NYSE:TNL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.12. Travel + Leisure had a net margin of 10.54% and a negative return on equity of 44.34%. The company had revenue of $916.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $904.54 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Travel + Leisure Co. will post 5.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. Travel + Leisure’s payout ratio is currently 36.83%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TNL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Travel + Leisure from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Travel + Leisure in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Travel + Leisure from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Travel + Leisure presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.00.

Travel + Leisure Profile

Free Report

Travel + Leisure Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides hospitality services and travel products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership; and Travel and Membership. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers, as well as provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and property management services at resorts.

