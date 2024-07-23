9,917 Shares in GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL) Acquired by Intech Investment Management LLC

Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 9,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $342,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in GFL Environmental by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 16,915,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,761,000 after purchasing an additional 2,365,355 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in GFL Environmental by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,022,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,402,000 after buying an additional 478,412 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in GFL Environmental by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,231,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,558,000 after buying an additional 77,156 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in GFL Environmental by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,520,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,225,000 after buying an additional 294,432 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in GFL Environmental during the 4th quarter worth approximately $85,441,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GFL Environmental stock opened at $39.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $14.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.81 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $36.35 and its 200 day moving average is $34.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. GFL Environmental Inc. has a one year low of $26.87 and a one year high of $40.27.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.014 per share. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 15th.

GFL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of GFL Environmental in a research note on Monday, April 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. TD Cowen raised their target price on GFL Environmental from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets lowered GFL Environmental from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $43.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on GFL Environmental from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GFL Environmental currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.45.

GFL Environmental Inc offers non-hazardous solid waste management and environmental services in Canada and the United States. It offers solid waste management, liquid waste management, and soil remediation services, including collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal services for municipal, residential, and commercial, and industrial customers.

