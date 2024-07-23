A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 3.950-4.100 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 4.080. The company issued revenue guidance of -. A. O. Smith also updated its FY24 guidance to $3.95-4.10 EPS.

A. O. Smith Stock Performance

Shares of AOS stock opened at $88.80 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $13.02 billion, a PE ratio of 23.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $83.92 and a 200-day moving average of $83.81. A. O. Smith has a one year low of $64.14 and a one year high of $92.44.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 30.94% and a net margin of 14.94%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. A. O. Smith’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that A. O. Smith will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A. O. Smith Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st. A. O. Smith’s payout ratio is presently 33.16%.

AOS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on A. O. Smith from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Citigroup raised their price target on A. O. Smith from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. UBS Group raised their price target on A. O. Smith from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on A. O. Smith from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a market perform rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $89.43.

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, heat pumps, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, and point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

