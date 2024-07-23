ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) Rating Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, June 27th. They set an outperform rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $27.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $28.59.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACAD opened at $18.13 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of -1,811.19 and a beta of 0.38. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.82. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $14.55 and a one year high of $32.59.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $205.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.31 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 0.21% and a negative return on equity of 0.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 73.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.27) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ACADIA Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Mark C. Schneyer sold 3,503 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.94, for a total value of $59,340.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,053 shares in the company, valued at $542,977.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Mark C. Schneyer sold 3,503 shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.94, for a total transaction of $59,340.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,053 shares in the company, valued at $542,977.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Stephen Davis sold 11,427 shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.94, for a total transaction of $193,573.38. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 155,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,629,613.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,708 shares of company stock worth $348,697 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 28.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 70.5% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,032 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $48,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $100,000. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $206,000. 96.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization innovative medicines that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system (CNS) disorders and rare diseases in the United States. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis; and DAYBUE, a novel synthetic analog of the amino-terminal tripeptide of insulin-like growth factor 1 for treatment of Rett Syndrome.

