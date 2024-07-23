Acadian Asset Management LLC Acquires 101,378 Shares of Civeo Co. (NYSE:CVEO)

Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Civeo Co. (NYSE:CVEO – Free Report) by 242.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 143,189 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 101,378 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.98% of Civeo worth $3,837,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Civeo during the 1st quarter worth $220,000. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in Civeo by 8.1% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 84,559 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,270,000 after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in Civeo during the first quarter valued at about $98,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Civeo by 8.9% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 21,119 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $567,000 after buying an additional 1,729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Civeo in the fourth quarter worth about $529,000. 81.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Civeo

In related news, SVP Peter Mccann sold 5,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.75, for a total transaction of $123,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,078,131.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Civeo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Civeo from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th.

Civeo Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of CVEO stock opened at $24.53 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.82. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $358.63 million, a PE ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 2.07. Civeo Co. has a 52-week low of $17.98 and a 52-week high of $28.00.

Civeo (NYSE:CVEO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The business services provider reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $166.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.73 million. Civeo had a return on equity of 3.53% and a net margin of 4.49%. On average, analysts predict that Civeo Co. will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Civeo Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 27th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 23rd. Civeo’s payout ratio is currently 47.39%.

About Civeo

Civeo Corporation provides hospitality services to the natural resource industry in Canada, Australia, and the United States. The company develops lodges and villages; and mobile assets, including modular, skid-mounted accommodation, and central facilities that provide short to medium-term accommodation needs.

