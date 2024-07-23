Acadian Asset Management LLC Acquires 125,413 Shares of KT Co. (NYSE:KT)

Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in KT Co. (NYSE:KT – Free Report) by 62.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 327,621 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 125,413 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned about 0.06% of KT worth $4,592,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in KT by 49.5% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,953 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 5,616 shares during the period. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in KT by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,906 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 1,651 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of KT by 29.4% in the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 43,899 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $590,000 after buying an additional 9,962 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of KT by 84.0% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 8,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 4,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caprock Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of KT by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 23,281 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 4,390 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.86% of the company’s stock.

Get KT alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on KT. StockNews.com cut KT from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of KT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th.

KT Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of KT stock opened at $13.71 on Tuesday. KT Co. has a 12-month low of $11.46 and a 12-month high of $15.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.43 and a 200-day moving average of $13.48. The firm has a market cap of $7.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.26, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.90.

KT (NYSE:KT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 24th. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter. KT had a return on equity of 5.55% and a net margin of 4.09%. The company had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that KT Co. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

KT Profile

(Free Report)

KT Corporation provides integrated telecommunications and platform services in Korea and internationally. The company offers mobile voice and data telecommunications services based on 5G, 4G LTE and 3G W-CDMA technology; fixed-line telephone services, including local, domestic long-distance, international long-distance, and voice over Internet protocol telephone services, as well as interconnection services; broadband Internet access service and other Internet-related services; and data communication services, such as fixed-line and leased line services, as well as broadband Internet connection services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KT Co. (NYSE:KT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for KT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.