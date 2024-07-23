Acadian Asset Management LLC Acquires 13,330 Shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 137.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,997 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,330 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $3,560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 36.1% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 249 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its stake in Genuine Parts by 8.5% in the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 890 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA grew its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 2,042 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,530 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 3,178 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Genuine Parts alerts:

Genuine Parts Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE GPC opened at $138.37 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $141.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $146.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.27 billion, a PE ratio of 15.43 and a beta of 0.92. Genuine Parts has a fifty-two week low of $126.35 and a fifty-two week high of $164.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Genuine Parts Dividend Announcement

Genuine Parts ( NYSE:GPC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.59 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.03 billion. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 30.92% and a net margin of 5.46%. Genuine Parts’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.44 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Genuine Parts will post 9.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.59%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Genuine Parts news, Director Wendy B. Needham sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.29, for a total value of $453,870.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,006 shares in the company, valued at $1,967,677.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GPC. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Genuine Parts from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Genuine Parts from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. StockNews.com cut shares of Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective (up from $140.00) on shares of Genuine Parts in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $167.00.

View Our Latest Report on Genuine Parts

Genuine Parts Company Profile

(Free Report)

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates in two segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and equipment and parts used by repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Genuine Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genuine Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.