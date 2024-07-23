Acadian Asset Management LLC Acquires 164,392 Shares of The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN)

Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN – Free Report) by 25.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 807,933 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 164,392 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned 2.57% of Aaron’s worth $6,056,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Aaron’s in the 1st quarter worth approximately $115,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Aaron’s by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 166,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after acquiring an additional 3,772 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of Aaron’s by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 152,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after acquiring an additional 11,517 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Aaron’s by 90.9% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 42,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Aaron’s by 130.4% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 32,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 18,547 shares during the period. 91.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AAN shares. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Aaron’s in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Aaron’s from $8.00 to $10.10 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $10.10 target price (down previously from $11.00) on shares of Aaron’s in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Aaron’s from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Aaron’s from $8.00 to $10.10 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.88.

NYSE AAN opened at $9.97 on Tuesday. The Aaron’s Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.62 and a 1 year high of $16.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.69.

Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.08). Aaron’s had a positive return on equity of 0.02% and a negative net margin of 1.15%. The firm had revenue of $511.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $521.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Aaron’s Company, Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.02%. Aaron’s’s payout ratio is currently -63.29%.

Headquartered in Atlanta, The Aaron’s Company, Inc (NYSE: AAN) is a leading, technology-enabled, omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions. Aaron’s engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, appliances, consumer electronics and accessories through its approximately 1,300 company-operated and franchised stores in 47 states and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform, Aarons.com.

