Acadian Asset Management LLC Acquires 191,272 Shares of Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN)

Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN – Free Report) by 1,052.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 209,442 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 191,272 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned about 0.12% of Huntsman worth $5,449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Huntsman by 93.0% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,081 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Huntsman in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Huntsman in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Huntsman in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Huntsman during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Huntsman alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on HUN shares. UBS Group decreased their price target on Huntsman from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Huntsman from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Huntsman from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, June 7th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Huntsman from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Huntsman from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.50.

Huntsman Stock Up 0.6 %

HUN stock opened at $23.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.63 and a 200-day moving average of $24.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.55. Huntsman Co. has a 12 month low of $21.41 and a 12 month high of $29.90.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.06). Huntsman had a negative net margin of 1.49% and a positive return on equity of 0.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Huntsman Co. will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Huntsman Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.31%. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio is currently -192.31%.

About Huntsman

(Free Report)

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells diversified organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, and Advanced Materials. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyether and polyester polyols, and thermoplastic polyurethane; and aniline, benzene, nitrobenzene and other co-products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Huntsman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntsman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.