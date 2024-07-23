Acadian Asset Management LLC Acquires 200,494 Shares of Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT)

Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT – Free Report) by 38.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 724,560 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200,494 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Health Catalyst were worth $5,453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCAT. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Health Catalyst in the 4th quarter worth about $108,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Health Catalyst by 285.4% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 8,900 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Health Catalyst by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 2,817 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in Health Catalyst during the 4th quarter valued at $172,000. Finally, Semanteon Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Health Catalyst in the 4th quarter worth $197,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

Health Catalyst Trading Up 1.8 %

NASDAQ HCAT opened at $7.39 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $436.23 million, a P/E ratio of -3.99 and a beta of 1.32. Health Catalyst, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.45 and a 12-month high of $14.37.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Health Catalyst ( NASDAQ:HCAT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.05. Health Catalyst had a negative return on equity of 11.86% and a negative net margin of 35.56%. The firm had revenue of $74.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.81 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Health Catalyst, Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Daniel Lesueur sold 5,208 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.15, for a total transaction of $32,029.20. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 155,215 shares in the company, valued at $954,572.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,564 shares of company stock valued at $54,889. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on HCAT shares. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Health Catalyst in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of Health Catalyst in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Health Catalyst from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Health Catalyst from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Health Catalyst from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Health Catalyst currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.91.

Health Catalyst Company Profile

(Free Report)

Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations in the United States. It operates in two segments, Technology and Professional Services. The company provides data operating system data platform which provides clients single comprehensive environment to integrate and organize data from their disparate software systems; and analytics applications, a software analytics applications build for data platform to analyze clients face across clinical and quality, population health, and financial and operational use cases.

