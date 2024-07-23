Acadian Asset Management LLC Acquires 49,600 Shares of The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX)

Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX – Free Report) (TSE:DSG) by 527.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 59,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,600 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Descartes Systems Group were worth $5,398,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in The Descartes Systems Group during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Accent Capital Management LLC bought a new position in The Descartes Systems Group in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in The Descartes Systems Group by 703.3% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 490 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the period. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp grew its holdings in The Descartes Systems Group by 48.5% during the 1st quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 671 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.73% of the company’s stock.

Get The Descartes Systems Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on DSGX shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of The Descartes Systems Group in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. TD Securities lifted their price objective on The Descartes Systems Group from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of The Descartes Systems Group in a research report on Monday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.00.

The Descartes Systems Group Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of DSGX stock opened at $100.08 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $96.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.28. The Descartes Systems Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.59 and a 12-month high of $104.71. The firm has a market cap of $8.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.49 and a beta of 0.98.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Free Report) (TSE:DSG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The technology company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $151.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.80 million. The Descartes Systems Group had a return on equity of 9.96% and a net margin of 20.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that The Descartes Systems Group Inc. will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Descartes Systems Group Profile

(Free Report)

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management solutions worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, interoperable web and wireless logistics management solutions. The company provides a suite of solutions that include routing, mobile, and telematics; transportation management; ecommerce, shipping, and fulfillment; customs and regulatory compliance; global trade intelligence; broker and forwarder enterprise systems; and B2B messaging and connectivity services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DSGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX – Free Report) (TSE:DSG).

Receive News & Ratings for The Descartes Systems Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Descartes Systems Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.