Acadian Asset Management LLC Boosts Holdings in KB Home (NYSE:KBH)

Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Free Report) by 15,718.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 63,275 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,875 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in KB Home were worth $4,481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its stake in KB Home by 2,728.9% during the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 642,869 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,567,000 after buying an additional 620,144 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of KB Home during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,761,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of KB Home by 3.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,819,706 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $361,896,000 after purchasing an additional 263,194 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of KB Home by 123.6% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 201,682 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,597,000 after purchasing an additional 111,474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of KB Home by 94.6% in the fourth quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 129,409 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,083,000 after purchasing an additional 62,897 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KBH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of KB Home from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on KB Home from $68.50 to $70.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. StockNews.com cut shares of KB Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Zelman & Associates reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $69.00 price target on shares of KB Home in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on KB Home from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, KB Home currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.88.

Insider Activity at KB Home

In other KB Home news, EVP Albert Z. Praw sold 22,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.11, for a total value of $1,553,637.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 135,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,500,746.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other KB Home news, Director Thomas W. Gilligan sold 3,914 shares of KB Home stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.48, for a total value of $275,858.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 48,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,398,334.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Albert Z. Praw sold 22,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.11, for a total transaction of $1,553,637.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 135,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,500,746.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

KB Home Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE KBH opened at $80.57 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a PE ratio of 10.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $70.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.83. KB Home has a 52-week low of $42.11 and a 52-week high of $83.74.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 18th. The construction company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. KB Home had a return on equity of 15.66% and a net margin of 9.43%. On average, analysts forecast that KB Home will post 8.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KB Home Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 8th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 8th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.23%.

KB Home Company Profile

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

