Acadian Asset Management LLC Boosts Stake in FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO)

Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO – Free Report) by 136.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 169,882 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 97,969 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned 0.88% of FARO Technologies worth $3,653,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FARO. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FARO Technologies by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,589,519 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $34,191,000 after purchasing an additional 64,095 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in FARO Technologies by 64.0% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 59,418 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,278,000 after buying an additional 23,195 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in FARO Technologies by 8.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 65,061 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,399,000 after buying an additional 5,035 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in FARO Technologies by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 523,118 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $11,252,000 after buying an additional 29,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of FARO Technologies by 54.9% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 282,013 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $6,066,000 after acquiring an additional 99,990 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.19% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman Yuval Wasserman sold 8,986 shares of FARO Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.65, for a total value of $167,588.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 202,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,782,872.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have sold 30,036 shares of company stock worth $518,303. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of FARO Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of FARO Technologies in a research note on Friday, May 3rd.

Shares of FARO Technologies stock opened at $17.64 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. FARO Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.34 and a 52 week high of $24.80. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.70.

FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $84.24 million during the quarter. FARO Technologies had a negative net margin of 11.92% and a negative return on equity of 16.09%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.12) earnings per share.

FARO Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports software driven three-dimensional measurement, imaging, and realization solutions worldwide. The company offers FaroArm, a combination of a portable articulated measurement arm, a computer, and CAM2 software programs; FARO Laser Tracker, a combination of a portable large-volume laser measurement tool, a computer, and CAM2 software programs; FARO Laser Projector, which provides a virtual template that operators and assemblers can use to position components; FARO Laser Scanning Portfolio to measure and collect a cloud of data points for 3D rendering of an object or area; and FARO Mobile Laser Portfolio provides 3D scanning while attached to other mobile devices, such as drones for metrology, reverse engineering, factory automation, building information modeling, public safety, and other applications.

