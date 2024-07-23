Acadian Asset Management LLC Boosts Stake in The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF)

Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF – Free Report) by 36.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 322,654 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 85,594 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned 0.94% of The Shyft Group worth $4,005,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Motco purchased a new position in The Shyft Group in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Shyft Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $124,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in The Shyft Group by 31.1% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 2,605 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in The Shyft Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $142,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in The Shyft Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $176,000. 85.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SHYF opened at $12.06 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The Shyft Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.81 and a 1-year high of $21.47. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.55.

The Shyft Group ( NASDAQ:SHYF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.15. The Shyft Group had a net margin of 0.01% and a return on equity of 2.76%. The firm had revenue of $197.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.90 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Shyft Group, Inc. will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. The Shyft Group’s payout ratio is -2,000.00%.

The Shyft Group, Inc engages in the manufacture and assembly of specialty vehicles for the commercial and recreational vehicle industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Fleet Vehicles and Services, and Specialty Vehicles. The Fleet Vehicles and Services segment offers commercial vehicles used in the e-commerce/last mile/parcel delivery, beverage and grocery delivery, laundry and linen, mobile retail, and trades and construction industries.

