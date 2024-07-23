Acadian Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Free Report) by 7,443.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,946 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 29,549 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $5,673,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of VeriSign in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,161,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its position in shares of VeriSign by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 772,330 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $159,069,000 after purchasing an additional 22,796 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of VeriSign by 94.7% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 643,173 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $121,888,000 after purchasing an additional 312,882 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in shares of VeriSign by 38.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 546,308 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $103,531,000 after purchasing an additional 153,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of VeriSign by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 462,829 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $95,324,000 after purchasing an additional 2,706 shares in the last quarter. 92.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Yehuda Ari Buchalter sold 866 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.01, for a total value of $147,228.66. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,661 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $622,406.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Danny R. Mcpherson sold 1,200 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.14, for a total value of $204,168.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,964,855.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,067 shares of company stock valued at $351,567 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.84% of the company's stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRSN opened at $177.46 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $176.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $185.73. The stock has a market cap of $17.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.80 and a beta of 0.90. VeriSign, Inc. has a 52-week low of $167.04 and a 52-week high of $220.91.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.06. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 47.21% and a net margin of 55.04%. The company had revenue of $384.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $381.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.70 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages recently commented on VRSN. StockNews.com cut VeriSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 16th. Citigroup dropped their price target on VeriSign from $237.00 to $236.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of VeriSign in a report on Thursday, June 27th.

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. The company enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of thirteen internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which supports global e-commerce.

