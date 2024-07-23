Acadian Asset Management LLC Buys 266,313 Shares of PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYPS)

Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYPS – Free Report) by 25.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,329,082 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 266,313 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned 0.98% of PLAYSTUDIOS worth $3,690,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in PLAYSTUDIOS in the 4th quarter worth $55,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 49,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 10,380 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS during the fourth quarter worth about $91,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in PLAYSTUDIOS by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 300,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $835,000 after buying an additional 67,602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in PLAYSTUDIOS in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 37.52% of the company’s stock.

Get PLAYSTUDIOS alerts:

PLAYSTUDIOS Stock Performance

PLAYSTUDIOS stock opened at $2.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.18 and a 200-day moving average of $2.31. PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. has a one year low of $1.88 and a one year high of $5.01.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of PLAYSTUDIOS in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on MYPS

About PLAYSTUDIOS

(Free Report)

PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc develops and publishes free-to-play casual games for mobile and social platforms in the United States and internationally. The company's game portfolio includes a diverse range of titles comprising social casino, card, puzzle, and adventure games. It also offers POP! Slots, myVEGAS Slots, my KONAMI Slots, MGM Slots Live, myVEGAS Blackjack, myVEGAS Bingo, Tetris, Solitaire, Spider Solitaire, Jumbline 2, Sudoku, and Mahjong games.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PLAYSTUDIOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PLAYSTUDIOS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.