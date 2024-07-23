Acadian Asset Management LLC Cuts Position in BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC)

Acadian Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC – Free Report) by 11.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 34,971 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,337 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in BlueLinx were worth $4,553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BXC. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlueLinx during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,195,000. ABS Direct Equity Fund LLC acquired a new position in BlueLinx during the fourth quarter worth $3,127,000. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in BlueLinx by 70.9% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 62,627 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,157,000 after purchasing an additional 25,972 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of BlueLinx by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 554,458 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $62,828,000 after purchasing an additional 17,891 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of BlueLinx during the first quarter worth about $1,501,000. 90.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE BXC opened at $116.53 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.40. The company has a quick ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 4.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 21.86 and a beta of 1.90. BlueLinx Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.76 and a 52 week high of $132.67.

BlueLinx ( NYSE:BXC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The construction company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter. BlueLinx had a return on equity of 14.11% and a net margin of 1.57%. The company had revenue of $726.24 million during the quarter.

BXC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of BlueLinx in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on BlueLinx from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd.

BlueLinx Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of residential and commercial building products in the United States. It distributes specialty products, including engineered wood, siding, millwork, outdoor living, specialty lumber and panels, and industrial products; and structural products, such as lumber, plywood, oriented strand boards, rebars and remesh, as well as other wood products that are used for structural support in construction projects.

