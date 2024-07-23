Acadian Asset Management LLC Decreases Stake in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Acadian Asset Management LLC cut its position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 53.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,742 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,836 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $4,421,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its stake in Trane Technologies by 157.1% in the first quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 90 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Trane Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Trane Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Trane Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Sachetta LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trane Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. 82.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Trane Technologies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on TT shares. UBS Group upped their target price on Trane Technologies from $330.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Stephens increased their price objective on Trane Technologies from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $287.00 to $326.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $247.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $280.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $312.36.

Trane Technologies Stock Up 2.1 %

TT opened at $337.11 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $331.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $300.95. Trane Technologies plc has a 12 month low of $184.02 and a 12 month high of $347.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.99 billion. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 32.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Trane Technologies plc will post 10.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trane Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $0.84 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.90%.

Insider Activity at Trane Technologies

In other news, SVP Evan M. Turtz sold 8,988 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.30, for a total value of $2,887,844.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,669,545.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Christopher J. Kuehn sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.67, for a total transaction of $1,274,680.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 61,293 shares in the company, valued at $19,532,240.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Evan M. Turtz sold 8,988 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.30, for a total transaction of $2,887,844.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,669,545.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Trane Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Trane Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trane Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.