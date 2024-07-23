Acadian Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX)

Acadian Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX – Free Report) by 16.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 82,254 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,795 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Praxis Precision Medicines were worth $5,018,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines by 100.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 744,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,403,000 after acquiring an additional 373,131 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $150,000. Chase Investment Counsel Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $229,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new stake in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $412,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,348,000. 67.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Praxis Precision Medicines Stock Up 3.9 %

Shares of Praxis Precision Medicines stock opened at $57.13 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $44.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.71. Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.75 and a 52 week high of $67.21.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Praxis Precision Medicines ( NASDAQ:PRAX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($2.84) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.01) by ($0.83). Praxis Precision Medicines had a negative net margin of 5,711.85% and a negative return on equity of 101.99%. The business had revenue of $0.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. will post -10.13 EPS for the current year.

PRAX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $270.00 price target on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in a report on Monday, July 1st. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Praxis Precision Medicines in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $117.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Praxis Precision Medicines in a report on Monday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.38.

Praxis Precision Medicines Profile

(Free Report)

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies for central nervous system disorders characterized by neuronal excitation-inhibition imbalance. It is developing ulixacaltamide, a small molecule inhibitor of T-type calcium channels that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of essential tremor; PRAX-562 for the treatment of pediatric patients with developmental and epileptic encephalopathies (DEE); and PRAX-628 to treat focal epilepsy.

