Acadian Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Acadian Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) by 35.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,997 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 16,152 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $3,645,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of EXPD. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 580.8% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,584,361 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $201,531,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351,630 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,763,000. TD Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 51.9% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 867,160 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $110,303,000 after acquiring an additional 296,186 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 8,732.2% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 225,398 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,671,000 after acquiring an additional 222,846 shares during the period. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington in the first quarter worth $23,178,000. 94.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EXPD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Expeditors International of Washington from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $118.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Bank of America raised their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Expeditors International of Washington from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $112.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.56.

Expeditors International of Washington Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPD opened at $122.90 on Tuesday. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 12-month low of $107.03 and a 12-month high of $131.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.47, a PEG ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $121.26.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The transportation company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 7.81% and a return on equity of 28.89%. The company’s revenue was down 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 4.97 EPS for the current year.

Expeditors International of Washington Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. This is a boost from Expeditors International of Washington’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. Expeditors International of Washington’s dividend payout ratio is 30.93%.

Insider Activity at Expeditors International of Washington

In related news, Director Mark A. Emmert sold 8,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.67, for a total transaction of $1,001,727.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,741,891.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Mark A. Emmert sold 8,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.67, for a total value of $1,001,727.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,741,891.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Blake R. Bell sold 4,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.99, for a total transaction of $479,659.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 52,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,170,637.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Expeditors International of Washington

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, import, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

