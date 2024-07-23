Acadian Asset Management LLC Grows Position in Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR)

Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR – Free Report) by 10.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 459,850 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,029 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.85% of Voyager Therapeutics worth $4,280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VYGR. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Voyager Therapeutics by 27.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,231,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,087,000 after buying an additional 702,030 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $101,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Voyager Therapeutics by 59.3% during the first quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 100,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $932,000 after purchasing an additional 37,275 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in Voyager Therapeutics by 8.2% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 39,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 2,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in Voyager Therapeutics by 198.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 48,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 32,437 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.03% of the company’s stock.

Voyager Therapeutics Trading Up 4.8 %

Voyager Therapeutics stock opened at $8.77 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.35. Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.06 and a twelve month high of $11.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $477.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -175.36 and a beta of 0.96.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Voyager Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:VYGR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $19.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.33 million. Voyager Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 2.56% and a negative return on equity of 1.28%. Equities analysts predict that Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Voyager Therapeutics from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Voyager Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Voyager Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Voyager Therapeutics Company Profile

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the treatment of gene therapy and neurology diseases. The company's lead clinical candidate is VY-TAU01, an anti-tau antibody program for the treatment of alzheimer's disease. Its product pipeline includes superoxide dismutase 1 silencing gene therapy, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; tau silencing gene therapy, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of alzheimer's disease; and vectorized anti-amyloid antibody, a gene therapy targeting anti-amyloid for the treatment of alzheimer's disease and is in preclinical trial.

