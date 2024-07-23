Acadian Asset Management LLC Has $4.12 Million Stake in Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM)

Acadian Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM – Free Report) by 47.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 123,375 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 113,536 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned 0.11% of Tower Semiconductor worth $4,120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Senvest Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 58.8% in the fourth quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 7,174,598 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $218,969,000 after buying an additional 2,657,777 shares during the period. Theleme Partners LLP acquired a new position in Tower Semiconductor in the 4th quarter worth $67,717,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Tower Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth about $45,303,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 83.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,160,410 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $96,456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437,535 shares during the period. Finally, Shannon River Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,538,000. 70.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TSEM shares. StockNews.com downgraded Tower Semiconductor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Tower Semiconductor from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Susquehanna raised shares of Tower Semiconductor from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Tower Semiconductor in a report on Friday, May 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.33.

Tower Semiconductor Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TSEM opened at $41.27 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 4.46 and a current ratio of 5.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $38.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a PE ratio of 9.36 and a beta of 0.90. Tower Semiconductor Ltd. has a 52 week low of $21.43 and a 52 week high of $42.49.

Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.08. Tower Semiconductor had a net margin of 35.27% and a return on equity of 8.78%. The company had revenue of $327.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $325.00 million. Analysts predict that Tower Semiconductor Ltd. will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tower Semiconductor Profile

Tower Semiconductor Ltd., an independent semiconductor foundry, focus on specialty process technologies to manufacture analog intensive mixed-signal semiconductor devices in Israel, the United States, Japan, Europe, and internationally. It provides various customizable process technologies, including SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, integrated power management, and MEMS.

