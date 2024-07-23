Acadian Asset Management LLC Has $4.50 Million Position in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC)

Acadian Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC – Free Report) by 29.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 116,439 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 49,441 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Teradata were worth $4,501,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teradata in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Teradata in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Teradata in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Teradata by 173.0% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,914 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in Teradata during the 1st quarter worth about $126,000. 90.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:TDC opened at $31.57 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.83, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Teradata Co. has a one year low of $30.51 and a one year high of $57.73. The company has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 75.17, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.35 and a 200-day moving average of $37.83.

Teradata ( NYSE:TDC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.02. Teradata had a return on equity of 70.34% and a net margin of 2.31%. The firm had revenue of $465.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $461.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Teradata Co. will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on TDC. TD Cowen cut their target price on Teradata from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Bank of America lowered Teradata from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $48.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Teradata in a research report on Friday. They set a “sell” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Teradata from $72.00 to $60.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Teradata from $58.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.25.

In other Teradata news, CEO Stephen Mcmillan sold 10,000 shares of Teradata stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.95, for a total transaction of $319,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 393,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,574,849.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Teradata news, insider Michael D. Hutchinson sold 18,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.96, for a total value of $609,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 55,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,819,062.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Stephen Mcmillan sold 10,000 shares of Teradata stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.95, for a total transaction of $319,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 393,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,574,849.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics. The company offers Teradata Vantage, an open and connected platform designed to leverage data across an enterprise. Its business consulting services include support services for organizations to establish a data and analytic vision, enable a multi-cloud ecosystem architecture, and identify and operationalize analytical opportunities, as well as to ensure the analytical infrastructure delivers value.

