Acadian Asset Management LLC Has $4.55 Million Stock Holdings in Natural Resource Partners L.P. (NYSE:NRP)

Acadian Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Natural Resource Partners L.P. (NYSE:NRP – Free Report) by 17.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 49,424 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 10,480 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Natural Resource Partners were worth $4,546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NRP. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in Natural Resource Partners by 11.7% during the first quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. now owns 31,480 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,896,000 after buying an additional 3,298 shares during the last quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Natural Resource Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $518,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Natural Resource Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in Natural Resource Partners by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 9,939 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $914,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV boosted its position in Natural Resource Partners by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 25,400 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,351,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. 31.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Natural Resource Partners alerts:

Natural Resource Partners Price Performance

NYSE:NRP opened at $90.75 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $91.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.75. Natural Resource Partners L.P. has a one year low of $57.36 and a one year high of $102.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

Natural Resource Partners Dividend Announcement

Natural Resource Partners ( NYSE:NRP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The energy company reported $3.83 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $76.41 million for the quarter. Natural Resource Partners had a net margin of 62.93% and a return on equity of 43.30%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 20th. Natural Resource Partners’s payout ratio is 22.16%.

Natural Resource Partners Profile

(Free Report)

Natural Resource Partners L.P., together with its subsidiaries, owns, manages, and leases a portfolio of mineral properties in the United States. It operates in two segments, Mineral Rights and Soda Ash. The company owns interests in coal, soda ash, trona, and other natural resources. Its coal reserves are primarily located in the Appalachia Basin, the Illinois Basin, and the Northern Powder River Basin in the United States; industrial minerals and aggregates properties located in the United States; and oil and gas properties located in Louisiana.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NRP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Natural Resource Partners L.P. (NYSE:NRP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Natural Resource Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natural Resource Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.