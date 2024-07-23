Acadian Asset Management LLC Has $4.80 Million Stake in Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB)

Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB – Free Report) by 1,827.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 876,014 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 830,568 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Eventbrite were worth $4,799,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in shares of Eventbrite by 169.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 193,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 121,966 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of Eventbrite by 1,793.8% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 224,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after purchasing an additional 212,275 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Eventbrite by 54.5% during the fourth quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 3,567,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,823,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259,000 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eventbrite by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 645,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,396,000 after purchasing an additional 19,907 shares during the period. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eventbrite by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 20,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 3,141 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Eventbrite alerts:

Eventbrite Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of EB stock opened at $5.19 on Tuesday. Eventbrite, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.46 and a 52-week high of $11.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.04.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Eventbrite ( NYSE:EB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.01. Eventbrite had a negative net margin of 5.47% and a negative return on equity of 10.00%. The business had revenue of $86.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.26 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Eventbrite, Inc. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EB has been the topic of several research reports. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Eventbrite from $13.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. BWS Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Eventbrite in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Eventbrite from $9.00 to $6.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.93.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Eventbrite

Eventbrite Profile

(Free Report)

Eventbrite, Inc operates a two-sided marketplace that provides self-service ticketing and marketing tools for event creators in the United States and internationally. Its platform integrates components needed to plan, promote, and produce live events that allow creators to reduce friction and costs, enhance reach, and drive ticket sales.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eventbrite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eventbrite and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.