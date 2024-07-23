Acadian Asset Management LLC Has $4.95 Million Position in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN)

Acadian Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN – Free Report) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,805 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,675 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned 0.13% of ManpowerGroup worth $4,953,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MAN. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in ManpowerGroup during the 4th quarter worth about $44,057,000. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 37.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 907,545 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $72,123,000 after acquiring an additional 247,383 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,066,520 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $164,227,000 after acquiring an additional 193,444 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,759,889 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $298,798,000 after acquiring an additional 137,668 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,425,180 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $113,259,000 after acquiring an additional 137,441 shares during the period. 98.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ManpowerGroup alerts:

ManpowerGroup Stock Performance

Shares of MAN opened at $72.52 on Tuesday. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a one year low of $66.03 and a one year high of $82.38. The company has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of 74.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $72.24 and a 200-day moving average of $73.68.

ManpowerGroup Increases Dividend

ManpowerGroup ( NYSE:MAN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The business services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.03. ManpowerGroup had a net margin of 0.25% and a return on equity of 11.08%. The business had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a $1.54 dividend. This is a boost from ManpowerGroup’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a yield of 3.8%. ManpowerGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 317.53%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MAN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on ManpowerGroup from $84.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. UBS Group reduced their target price on ManpowerGroup from $81.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 19th. BNP Paribas upgraded ManpowerGroup from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on ManpowerGroup from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.40.

Read Our Latest Analysis on MAN

ManpowerGroup Profile

(Free Report)

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services worldwide. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands. It also offers various assessment services; training and development services; career and talent management; and outsourcing services related to human resources functions primarily in the areas of large-scale recruiting and workforce-intensive initiatives.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ManpowerGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ManpowerGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.