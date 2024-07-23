Acadian Asset Management LLC Has $5.06 Million Stock Position in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI)

Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Free Report) (TSE:TRI) by 51.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,000 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Thomson Reuters were worth $5,060,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in Thomson Reuters during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thomson Reuters during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Gold Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Thomson Reuters in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Thomson Reuters in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Thomson Reuters by 25.7% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 382 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. 17.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Thomson Reuters Price Performance
Thomson Reuters stock opened at $165.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.54, a PEG ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of $168.76 and a 200-day moving average of $159.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Thomson Reuters Co. has a 1 year low of $117.46 and a 1 year high of $176.03.
Thomson Reuters Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th were given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 15th. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.57%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research firms have weighed in on TRI. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from $159.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from $152.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Thomson Reuters from $153.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Thomson Reuters from $177.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Thomson Reuters from $149.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $170.64.
Thomson Reuters Corporation engages in the provision of business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.
