Acadian Asset Management LLC Has $5.14 Million Stock Position in DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE)

Acadian Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE – Free Report) by 29.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 95,747 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 39,972 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in DXP Enterprises were worth $5,139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in DXP Enterprises by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,122,651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,834,000 after purchasing an additional 14,328 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of DXP Enterprises by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 72,716 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,907,000 after buying an additional 3,540 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DXP Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,900,000. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in DXP Enterprises by 59.4% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 55,484 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,981,000 after buying an additional 20,684 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in DXP Enterprises by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 40,659 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after acquiring an additional 3,860 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.82% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other DXP Enterprises news, CMO Paz Maestas sold 4,000 shares of DXP Enterprises stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.14, for a total transaction of $192,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 621,867 shares in the company, valued at $29,936,677.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 22.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DXP Enterprises Price Performance

Shares of DXPE opened at $52.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $829.16 million, a P/E ratio of 14.46 and a beta of 1.60. DXP Enterprises, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.70 and a 1 year high of $57.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $48.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. DXP Enterprises had a net margin of 3.75% and a return on equity of 17.93%. The firm had revenue of $412.64 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that DXP Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of DXP Enterprises from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th.

DXP Enterprises Company Profile

(Free Report)

DXP Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in distributing maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products, equipment, and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Service Centers (SC), Supply Chain Services (SCS), and Innovative Pumping Solutions (IPS).

