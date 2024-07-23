Acadian Asset Management LLC Increases Stake in Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCBG)

Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCBG – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 163,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,269 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Capital City Bank Group were worth $4,524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 29.9% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 1,449 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Capital City Bank Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $272,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in Capital City Bank Group by 30.5% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 14,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 3,504 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in Capital City Bank Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $585,000. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 71,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,853 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.59% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CCBG shares. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Capital City Bank Group from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on Capital City Bank Group from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.25.

Capital City Bank Group Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ CCBG opened at $32.66 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $553.26 million, a P/E ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.81. Capital City Bank Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.45 and a 1 year high of $33.44.

Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. Capital City Bank Group had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 19.86%. The company had revenue of $56.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.95 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Capital City Bank Group, Inc. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Capital City Bank Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 10th. Capital City Bank Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.36%.

Capital City Bank Group Profile

Capital City Bank Group, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Capital City Bank that provides a range of banking- related services to individual and corporate clients. The company offers financing for commercial business properties, equipment, inventories, and accounts receivable, as well as commercial leasing and letters of credit; treasury management services; and merchant credit card transaction processing services.

