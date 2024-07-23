Acadian Asset Management LLC Invests $4.07 Million in Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX)

Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 227,244 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,066,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned about 0.18% of Xerox at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xerox in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Xerox by 38.7% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,257 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Xerox by 30,127.3% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,325 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 3,314 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Xerox by 1,733.2% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,583 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 4,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXS Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xerox in the fourth quarter valued at $213,000. 85.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on XRX shares. Citigroup initiated coverage on Xerox in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They set a “sell” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Xerox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Xerox from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th.

Xerox Stock Performance

NYSE XRX opened at $11.88 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Xerox Holdings Co. has a twelve month low of $10.28 and a twelve month high of $19.78. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of -7.57 and a beta of 1.58.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.29). Xerox had a negative net margin of 2.74% and a positive return on equity of 7.77%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Xerox Holdings Co. will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Xerox Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Xerox’s dividend payout ratio is currently -63.69%.

Xerox Profile

Xerox Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a workplace technology company that integrates hardware, services, and software for enterprises in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, India, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Print and Other; and FITTLE.

Featured Articles

