Acadian Asset Management LLC Invests $4.57 Million in DNOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW)

Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in DNOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 300,982 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,571,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in DNOW by 123.5% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 808,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,600,000 after buying an additional 447,000 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DNOW by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 47,041 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $533,000 after acquiring an additional 5,833 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in DNOW by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 898,902 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,176,000 after acquiring an additional 53,782 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in DNOW by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 216,263 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,448,000 after purchasing an additional 2,469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in DNOW in the 4th quarter valued at $602,000. 97.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get DNOW alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on DNOW shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on DNOW from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of DNOW from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 11th.

DNOW Stock Performance

NYSE:DNOW opened at $14.61 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.73 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.26. DNOW Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.44 and a 52-week high of $15.57.

DNOW (NYSE:DNOW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The oil and gas company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $563.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $569.15 million. DNOW had a net margin of 10.30% and a return on equity of 10.39%. The company’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that DNOW Inc. will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DNOW Company Profile

(Free Report)

DNOW Inc distributes downstream energy and industrial products for petroleum refining, chemical processing, LNG terminals, power generation utilities, and customer on-site locations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides consumable maintenance, repair, and operating supplies; pipes, manual and automated valves, fittings, flanges, gaskets, fasteners, electrical instrumentations, artificial lift, pumping solutions, valve actuation and modular process, and measurement and control equipment; and mill supplies, tools, safety supplies, and personal protective equipment, as well as artificial lift systems, coatings, and miscellaneous expendable items.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DNOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DNOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DNOW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DNOW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.