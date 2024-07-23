Acadian Asset Management LLC Makes New $3.83 Million Investment in Hamilton Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:HG)

Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hamilton Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:HG – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 275,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,831,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned about 0.25% of Hamilton Insurance Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Hamilton Insurance Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $477,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Hamilton Insurance Group in the 4th quarter worth $1,495,000. Seven Grand Managers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hamilton Insurance Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,121,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Hamilton Insurance Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $199,000. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of Hamilton Insurance Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $748,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.17% of the company’s stock.

Hamilton Insurance Group Stock Up 0.3 %

HG stock opened at $16.80 on Tuesday. Hamilton Insurance Group, Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $12.44 and a fifty-two week high of $18.07. The company has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.11. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hamilton Insurance Group ( NYSE:HG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $658.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $464.96 million. Hamilton Insurance Group had a return on equity of 18.53% and a net margin of 19.11%. As a group, analysts forecast that Hamilton Insurance Group, Ltd. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Hamilton Insurance Group from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price (up from $20.00) on shares of Hamilton Insurance Group in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Hamilton Insurance Group from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Hamilton Insurance Group from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.00.

Insider Activity

In other Hamilton Insurance Group news, Director Alan Neil Patterson purchased 21,135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.66 per share, for a total transaction of $352,109.10. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 21,135 shares in the company, valued at $352,109.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Alan Neil Patterson purchased 21,135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.66 per share, with a total value of $352,109.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $352,109.10. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Brian John Deegan sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.70, for a total value of $367,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $316,581.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Hamilton Insurance Group Company Profile

Hamilton Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides underwriting specialty insurance and reinsurance risks in Bermuda and internationally. The company operates Hamilton Global Specialty, Hamilton Select, and Hamilton Re underwriting platforms. The company offers casualty reinsurance products, such as commercial motor, general liability, healthcare, multiline, personal motor, professional liability, umbrella and excess casualty, and worker's compensation and employer's liability reinsurance; property reinsurance and insurance; and specialty reinsurance solutions, including accident and health, aviation and space, crisis management, mortgage, financial lines, marine and energy, and multiline specialty.

