Acadian Asset Management LLC Purchases 116,591 Shares of Everspin Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRAM)

Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Everspin Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRAM – Free Report) by 19.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 714,107 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 116,591 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned approximately 3.32% of Everspin Technologies worth $5,652,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Everspin Technologies by 3.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 776,934 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,153,000 after buying an additional 22,657 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Close LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Everspin Technologies in the first quarter worth about $491,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in Everspin Technologies by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 70,840 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 2,764 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its position in shares of Everspin Technologies by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 37,864 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 6,609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Everspin Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $171,000. 44.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Sanjeev Aggarwal sold 17,631 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.01, for a total transaction of $105,962.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 459,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,758,878.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Everspin Technologies news, CEO Sanjeev Aggarwal sold 17,631 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.01, for a total transaction of $105,962.31. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 459,048 shares in the company, valued at $2,758,878.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Anuj Aggarwal sold 12,984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.01, for a total transaction of $78,033.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 276,940 shares in the company, valued at $1,664,409.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 34,424 shares of company stock valued at $207,009. 6.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Everspin Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of Everspin Technologies stock opened at $6.23 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $134.08 million, a PE ratio of 16.84 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.41. Everspin Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $5.54 and a one year high of $10.50.

Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ:MRAM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $14.43 million for the quarter. Everspin Technologies had a return on equity of 15.70% and a net margin of 12.77%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.04 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MRAM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of Everspin Technologies from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Everspin Technologies from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Everspin Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th.

Everspin Technologies Profile

Everspin Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of magnetoresistive random access memory (MRAM) products in the United States, Japan, Hong Kong, Germany, Singapore, China, Canada, and internationally. It offers Toggle MRAM, spin-transfer torque MRAM, and tunnel magneto resistance sensor products, as well as foundry services for MRAM products.

