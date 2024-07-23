Acadian Asset Management LLC Purchases 176,398 Shares of Tutor Perini Co. (NYSE:TPC)

Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Tutor Perini Co. (NYSE:TPC – Free Report) by 152.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 292,435 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 176,398 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.56% of Tutor Perini worth $4,227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TPC. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tutor Perini by 17.3% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 218,925 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,166,000 after buying an additional 32,325 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Tutor Perini by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,992,319 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $18,130,000 after purchasing an additional 53,927 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd bought a new stake in Tutor Perini during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,467,000. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tutor Perini by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 3,899,899 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,489,000 after purchasing an additional 659,657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tutor Perini by 77.8% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 151,727 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,194,000 after purchasing an additional 66,408 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.01% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group raised Tutor Perini from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $14.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, June 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of Tutor Perini from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th.

Shares of Tutor Perini stock opened at $24.63 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Tutor Perini Co. has a 12 month low of $6.59 and a 12 month high of $25.23.

Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The construction company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.48. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $919.60 million. Tutor Perini had a negative return on equity of 8.03% and a negative net margin of 2.56%. Research analysts expect that Tutor Perini Co. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Ronald N. Tutor sold 25,718 shares of Tutor Perini stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.66, for a total value of $531,333.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,411,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,475,846.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Tutor Perini news, CEO Ronald N. Tutor sold 25,718 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.66, for a total value of $531,333.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,411,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,475,846.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael R. Klein sold 181,155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.99, for a total value of $3,621,288.45. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 208,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,177,430.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 243,728 shares of company stock valued at $4,870,217 in the last three months. Company insiders own 19.50% of the company’s stock.

Tutor Perini Corporation, a construction company, provides diversified general contracting, construction management, and design-build services to private customers and public agencies in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors.

