Acadian Asset Management LLC Purchases 214,486 Shares of EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER)

Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER – Free Report) by 206.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 318,144 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 214,486 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned 0.93% of EverQuote worth $5,903,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in EverQuote by 127.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 54,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after acquiring an additional 30,699 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in EverQuote by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 53,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,000 after acquiring an additional 10,813 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in EverQuote in the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in EverQuote in the 1st quarter worth approximately $672,000. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC bought a new stake in EverQuote in the 4th quarter worth approximately $264,000. Institutional investors own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

In other EverQuote news, Director David B. Blundin sold 58,434 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.14, for a total value of $1,176,860.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 535,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,776,068.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director John L. Shields sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.84, for a total transaction of $43,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $753,807.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David B. Blundin sold 58,434 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.14, for a total value of $1,176,860.76. Following the sale, the director now owns 535,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,776,068.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 153,398 shares of company stock worth $3,265,477. 29.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on EVER shares. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on EverQuote from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on EverQuote from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on EverQuote from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on EverQuote from $24.00 to $29.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.25.

EVER opened at $25.70 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.23 and a 200 day moving average of $18.60. EverQuote, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.36 and a 52-week high of $26.22.

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.12. EverQuote had a negative return on equity of 31.65% and a negative net margin of 17.37%. The business had revenue of $91.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.08) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that EverQuote, Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EverQuote, Inc operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. The company offers auto, home and renters, and life insurance. The company serves carriers and agents, as well as indirect distributors. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc, and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc in November 2014.

