Acadian Asset Management LLC Purchases 269,444 Shares of TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC)

Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC – Free Report) (TSE:TA) by 71.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 643,988 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 269,444 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned about 0.21% of TransAlta worth $4,131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TransAlta by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,498,451 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $87,242,000 after purchasing an additional 2,116,907 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in TransAlta by 76.4% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,387,290 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,458,000 after acquiring an additional 1,899,671 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in TransAlta by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,199,245 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,612,000 after acquiring an additional 796,503 shares during the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of TransAlta by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 5,145,630 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,760,000 after acquiring an additional 740,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in shares of TransAlta by 93.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,525,761 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,688,000 after purchasing an additional 738,338 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.00% of the company’s stock.

TransAlta Stock Down 1.6 %

TransAlta stock opened at $6.93 on Tuesday. TransAlta Co. has a fifty-two week low of $5.94 and a fifty-two week high of $10.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.96. The stock has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.89.

TransAlta Increases Dividend

TransAlta ( NYSE:TAC Get Free Report ) (TSE:TA) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $702.47 million for the quarter. TransAlta had a return on equity of 45.47% and a net margin of 18.70%. Research analysts predict that TransAlta Co. will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, June 1st were paid a $0.0438 dividend. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. This is an increase from TransAlta’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. TransAlta’s dividend payout ratio is 11.61%.

TransAlta Company Profile

TransAlta Corporation engages in the development, production, and sale of electric energy. It operates through Hydro, Wind and Solar, Gas, Energy Transition, and Energy Marketing segments. The Hydro segment holds interest of approximately 922 megawatts (MW) of owned hydroelectric generating capacity located in Alberta, British Columbia, and Ontario.

