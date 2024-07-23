Acadian Asset Management LLC Raises Position in AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO)

Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO – Free Report) by 11.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,012,186 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 107,764 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AngioDynamics were worth $5,940,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of AngioDynamics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,272,000. Fund 1 Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of AngioDynamics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,896,000. Acuitas Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of AngioDynamics by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 403,280 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,162,000 after buying an additional 31,480 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of AngioDynamics by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 218,803 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,715,000 after buying an additional 36,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of AngioDynamics by 48.7% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 201,854 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,560,000 after buying an additional 66,117 shares during the last quarter. 89.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AngioDynamics alerts:

AngioDynamics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ANGO opened at $7.13 on Tuesday. AngioDynamics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.26 and a 52-week high of $9.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.14 and its 200 day moving average is $6.03.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AngioDynamics ( NASDAQ:ANGO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.11. AngioDynamics had a negative return on equity of 4.91% and a negative net margin of 61.55%. The company had revenue of $71.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. AngioDynamics’s revenue was down 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AngioDynamics, Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of AngioDynamics in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on AngioDynamics from $18.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised AngioDynamics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.25.

Get Our Latest Research Report on AngioDynamics

AngioDynamics Company Profile

(Free Report)

AngioDynamics, Inc provides invasive medical devices used by professional healthcare providers for vascular access, surgery, peripheral vascular disease and oncology in the United States and internationally. It offers Auryon Atherectomy system that is designed to deliver an optimized wavelength, pulse width, and amplitude to remove lesions while preserving vessel wall endothelium for treatment of peripheral arterial disease.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AngioDynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AngioDynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.