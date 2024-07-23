Acadian Asset Management LLC Raises Position in BayCom Corp (NASDAQ:BCML)

Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of BayCom Corp (NASDAQ:BCML – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 198,360 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,191 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned 1.75% of BayCom worth $4,086,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BCML. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in BayCom by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 732 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of BayCom by 55.8% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 4,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 1,613 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in BayCom by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 29,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in BayCom by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 668,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,787,000 after purchasing an additional 2,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in shares of BayCom by 46.8% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 16,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 5,106 shares during the period. 66.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Hovde Group began coverage on BayCom in a report on Friday, July 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock.

BCML stock opened at $23.96 on Tuesday. BayCom Corp has a one year low of $18.01 and a one year high of $24.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $269.55 million, a PE ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 0.77.

BayCom (NASDAQ:BCML – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $33.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.80 million. BayCom had a return on equity of 7.87% and a net margin of 17.88%. On average, analysts forecast that BayCom Corp will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. BayCom’s dividend payout ratio is 18.10%.

BayCom Corp operates as the bank holding company for United Business Bank that provides various financial services to small and mid-sized businesses, service professionals, and individuals. The company provides demand, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts. It offers commercial and multifamily real estate loans, including owner-occupied and investor real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans, such as equipment loans and working capital lines of credit; small business administration loans; construction and land loans; agriculture-related loans; and consumer loans comprising installment loans, unsecured and secured personal lines of credit, and overdraft protection.

