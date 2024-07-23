Acadian Asset Management LLC Raises Position in Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM)

Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM – Free Report) by 26,490.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 197,034 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 196,293 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned about 0.14% of Constellium worth $4,348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Constellium by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 3,102,580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $68,598,000 after buying an additional 504,421 shares in the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Constellium by 49.6% during the fourth quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 2,924,438 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $58,372,000 after acquiring an additional 970,164 shares during the period. Cannell & Co. boosted its position in Constellium by 29.3% in the fourth quarter. Cannell & Co. now owns 2,561,727 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,132,000 after purchasing an additional 580,500 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Constellium by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,559,907 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,490,000 after purchasing an additional 145,604 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Constellium by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,231,960 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $24,590,000 after purchasing an additional 215,458 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CSTM. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Constellium in a report on Friday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Constellium from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Constellium from $24.50 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Constellium presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.20.

Shares of NYSE CSTM opened at $18.50 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. The company has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.56 and a beta of 1.60. Constellium SE has a 52 week low of $14.12 and a 52 week high of $23.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.98.

Constellium (NYSE:CSTM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. Constellium had a net margin of 1.73% and a return on equity of 15.68%. Research analysts anticipate that Constellium SE will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Constellium SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of rolled and extruded aluminum products for the packaging, aerospace, automotive, defense, and other transportation and industry end-markets. The company operates through three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

