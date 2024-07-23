Acadian Asset Management LLC Raises Position in Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI)

Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI – Free Report) by 12.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 186,173 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,969 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Resideo Technologies worth $4,173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in REZI. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Resideo Technologies by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,033,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,329,000 after buying an additional 51,921 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Resideo Technologies by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,860,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,111,000 after acquiring an additional 609,176 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Resideo Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $29,610,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Resideo Technologies by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,402,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,401,000 after acquiring an additional 16,153 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in shares of Resideo Technologies by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 1,074,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,229,000 after purchasing an additional 137,974 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Resideo Technologies news, CAO Tina M. Beskid sold 3,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.46, for a total value of $71,032.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 64,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,394,041.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Resideo Technologies news, CAO Tina M. Beskid sold 3,310 shares of Resideo Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.46, for a total transaction of $71,032.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 64,960 shares in the company, valued at $1,394,041.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nina Richardson sold 5,578 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.33, for a total transaction of $118,978.74. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 51,311 shares in the company, valued at $1,094,463.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,945 shares of company stock valued at $342,937. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Resideo Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE:REZI opened at $21.50 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Resideo Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.19 and a fifty-two week high of $23.21. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.29. The stock has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of 16.17 and a beta of 2.12.

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Resideo Technologies had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 9.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Resideo Technologies, Inc. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Resideo Technologies Profile

Resideo Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells comfort, energy management, and safety and security solutions to the commercial and residential end markets in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Solutions, and ADI Global Distribution.

