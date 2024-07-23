Acadian Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Position in PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS)

Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS – Free Report) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 590,175 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,301 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned approximately 1.47% of PlayAGS worth $5,299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of PlayAGS by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 12,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 2,023 shares during the last quarter. Semanteon Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in PlayAGS in the 4th quarter worth $203,000. Jump Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PlayAGS by 114.2% during the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 28,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 15,082 shares during the last quarter. Meredith Wealth Planning purchased a new position in shares of PlayAGS during the fourth quarter valued at about $362,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in shares of PlayAGS by 3.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 50,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497 shares during the last quarter. 77.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AGS shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered PlayAGS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $12.00 to $12.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. B. Riley started coverage on shares of PlayAGS in a report on Friday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of PlayAGS in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $12.50 price objective (down previously from $13.00) on shares of PlayAGS in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PlayAGS currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.50.

PlayAGS Price Performance

NYSE:AGS opened at $11.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $451.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.29 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.30, a current ratio of 3.38 and a quick ratio of 2.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.80. PlayAGS Inc has a 1 year low of $6.27 and a 1 year high of $11.75.

PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.15. PlayAGS had a return on equity of 7.71% and a net margin of 1.38%. The company had revenue of $95.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.18 million. Equities analysts forecast that PlayAGS Inc will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

About PlayAGS

AGS is a global company focused on creating a diverse mix of entertaining gaming experiences for every kind of player. Their roots are firmly planted in the Class II Native American gaming market, but their customer-centric culture and growth have helped them branch out to become a leading all-inclusive commercial gaming supplier.

