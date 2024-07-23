Acadian Asset Management LLC Sells 147,891 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Acadian Asset Management LLC lowered its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 35.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 272,214 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 147,891 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $4,786,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AT&T in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. First Pacific Financial increased its position in shares of AT&T by 166.7% during the first quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 1,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its holdings in AT&T by 35.3% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 2,322 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 606 shares during the period. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:T opened at $18.56 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $133.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.98, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.58. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.89 and a 12 month high of $19.33. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $30.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.62 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 14.63%. The firm’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.98%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 10th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.68%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on T shares. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. StockNews.com lowered shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of AT&T from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.85.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

