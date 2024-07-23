Acadian Asset Management LLC Sells 216,580 Shares of Viemed Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMD)

Acadian Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Viemed Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMD – Free Report) by 32.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 454,557 shares of the company’s stock after selling 216,580 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned about 1.17% of Viemed Healthcare worth $4,271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VMD. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Viemed Healthcare by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,775 shares in the last quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co raised its stake in shares of Viemed Healthcare by 16.0% in the first quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 14,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Viemed Healthcare in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Viemed Healthcare by 1.5% during the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 250,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,359,000 after buying an additional 3,776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AJOVista LLC bought a new stake in Viemed Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors own 74.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Viemed Healthcare alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Lake Street Capital raised shares of Viemed Healthcare to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th.

Viemed Healthcare Stock Up 4.0 %

VMD opened at $7.08 on Tuesday. Viemed Healthcare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.90 and a fifty-two week high of $10.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.87 and its 200 day moving average is $7.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $274.85 million, a P/E ratio of 27.23 and a beta of 1.47.

Viemed Healthcare (NASDAQ:VMD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $50.59 million for the quarter. Viemed Healthcare had a net margin of 5.32% and a return on equity of 9.32%.

Viemed Healthcare Company Profile

(Free Report)

Viemed Healthcare, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home medical equipment (HME) and post-acute respiratory healthcare services to patients in the United States. It provides respiratory disease management solutions, including treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), which include non-invasive ventilation, percussion vests, and other therapies; and invasive and non-invasive ventilation and related equipment and supplies to patients suffering from COPD.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Viemed Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viemed Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.