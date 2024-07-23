Acadian Asset Management LLC Sells 34,500 Shares of Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN)

Acadian Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN – Free Report) by 39.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,002 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 34,500 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned about 0.25% of Hawkins worth $3,991,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Hawkins by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 22,505 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,728,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Hawkins by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,896 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Hawkins by 2.1% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 16,682 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. AJOVista LLC purchased a new position in Hawkins during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Hawkins by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,329 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $947,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. 69.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director James A. Faulconbridge bought 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $87.56 per share, for a total transaction of $157,608.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 40,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,547,668.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director James A. Faulconbridge purchased 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $87.56 per share, with a total value of $157,608.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 40,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,547,668.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James A. Faulconbridge purchased 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $86.50 per share, for a total transaction of $112,450.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 38,117 shares in the company, valued at $3,297,120.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 5,100 shares of company stock valued at $442,998 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, BWS Financial increased their price objective on shares of Hawkins from $74.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th.

Hawkins Stock Performance

HWKN stock opened at $105.87 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Hawkins, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.50 and a 12-month high of $108.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 29.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.72.

Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.02). Hawkins had a net margin of 8.20% and a return on equity of 19.41%. The business had revenue of $223.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.49 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Hawkins, Inc. will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hawkins Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Hawkins’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.83%.

About Hawkins

Hawkins, Inc operates as a specialty chemical and ingredients company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition. The Industrial segment offers industrial chemicals, products, and services to agriculture, chemical processing, electronics, energy, food, pharmaceutical, and plating industries.

