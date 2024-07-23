Acadian Asset Management LLC Sells 5,753 Shares of Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO)

Acadian Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,004,097 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 5,753 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned 2.31% of Harvard Bioscience worth $4,255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in Harvard Bioscience in the 4th quarter worth $106,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 38.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 75,970 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 21,183 shares during the period. Corsair Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Harvard Bioscience in the 4th quarter valued at about $356,000. Riverwater Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Harvard Bioscience by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC now owns 93,197 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 11,492 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Harvard Bioscience by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 142,460 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $762,000 after acquiring an additional 4,463 shares during the period. 80.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com cut Harvard Bioscience from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Harvard Bioscience

In other news, CEO James W. Green bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.91 per share, for a total transaction of $29,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 3,111,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,053,274.81. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Harvard Bioscience news, CEO James W. Green acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.07 per share, for a total transaction of $61,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,101,091 shares in the company, valued at $9,520,349.37. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO James W. Green bought 10,000 shares of Harvard Bioscience stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.91 per share, for a total transaction of $29,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,111,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,053,274.81. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Harvard Bioscience Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HBIO opened at $3.13 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.05 and its 200 day moving average is $3.86. Harvard Bioscience, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.70 and a 52 week high of $5.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Harvard Bioscience Profile

Harvard Bioscience, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells technologies, products, and services for life science applications in the United States and internationally. The company offers cellular and molecular technology products, such as syringe and peristaltic infusion pump products; electroporation and electrofusion instruments, amino acid analyzers, spectrophotometers, and other equipment for molecular level testing and research; and precision scientific measuring instrumentation and equipment, including data acquisition systems for cellular analysis, complete micro electrode array solutions for in vivo recordings, and in vitro systems for extracellular recordings.

Further Reading

